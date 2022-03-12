Man gets seven years for incest

By Latrishka Thomas

A 33-year-old man will be spending the next seven years of his life behind bars after he had sex with his 16-year-old niece back in 2020.

The incident took place while the victim was spending time with her mother’s side of the family that year.

While living there she slept on a bed in the living room with her cousin.

The defendant, her uncle who was 31 at the time, also stayed at the same house.

On June 24 2020, the young girl was in the living room sleeping when the defendant woke her up and had sex with her without a condom.

He then threatened her if she told anyone what had occurred.

It wasn’t until the victim refused to help the accused loose out his hair some time later that the incident came to light.

Her aunt asked her why she was unwilling and she told her about the ordeal.

Police were contacted and the man was subsequently charged.

He admitted to the crime but claimed that the complainant forced herself onto him and he was caught in a trap.

The sex offender – who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim – claimed that sometimes he woke up to her hands in his pants.

But in his sentencing hearing yesterday, one of the first things that Justice Stanley John asked was, “Do you feel comfortable about this?”

“No sir,” the man responded.

The judge continued to interrogate him saying, “How would you feel if it happens to your sister. She is almost twice your age. You are there to protect her not to abuse her.”

In the end, the convict apologised but was still sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for incest, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years for a victim of that age.

The time that he already spent behind bars will be taken into account.