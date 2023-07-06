Man gets $25K fine for gun and ammo

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

One less unlicensed firearm is on the streets and an additional $25,000 will be added to the State’s coffers as a result.

Yesterday, in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court, Jahrubie Lee admitted to being in possession of one .380 pistol and five .380 auto rounds of ammunition without the required licence.

The defendant was found with the weapon on July 3 when police obtained a search warrant and raided his home.

The gun was discovered while the officers were searching his person. It fell to the ground from his left pants leg.

Meanwhile, a further search led to the discovery of the bullets.

Yesterday, Lee told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he previously applied for a firearm licence and was denied.

He said that he wanted to protect himself and his family, having been robbed in the past, and due to the fact that he lives in a very dark area.

Despite his explanation, the accused was fined $5,000 for the ammunition and $20,000 for the gun with a prison time of one year for any default of payment.