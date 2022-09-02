Man gets 18 months for possession of weed, gun and ammo, and other offences￼

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man will be spending 18 months in Her Majesty’s Prison for committing five serious offences.

On Thursday, Savon Burton admitted to being in possession of a pistol and six rounds of ammunition without a licence, and possession of two and a-half pounds of cannabis in addition to driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.

Burton – who is a repeat offender – was sentenced yesterday to one month in prison for driving an unlicensed vehicle, three months for driving without insurance, a year for the bullets, 18 months for the gun and 18 months for the drugs.

However, the sentences will run concurrently which means he will only spend 18 months behind bars.

On August 28, officers were travelling along a by-road in Swetes Village when they saw a white Honda Stepwagon with a broken park light.

The cops exited their vehicle and while approaching the defendant’s vehicle, they saw Burton throw a shiny object through the passenger side window.

They asked the defendant what he had tossed out of the window and he said it was a bowl of weed. However, when the officers went searching, they found a silver pistol which contained six bullets.

The officers also searched the vehicle and found several large transparent plastic bags containing $5,000 worth of cannabis inside a backpack.

Burton, despite pleading guilty, told the court that his vehicle was stationary at the time.