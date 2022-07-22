Man gets 14 years for manslaughter

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Kareem Richards was escorted to Her Majesty’s Prison yesterday to begin a 14-year prison sentence for killing one of his friends.

In 2018, Richards stabbed Ogwambi “Jahijah” Marshall of Christian Valley during a fight which erupted from an argument over derogatory remarks made about his sexuality.

He was remanded to prison after his first court appearance that year.

Then, just days into his murder trial in the High Court, he admitted to the lesser charge of manslaughter claiming that he was provoked.

The post-mortem examination revealed there were 10 lacerations about Marshall’s body, including to his heart, stomach and lungs.

According to the pathologist, the victim died as a result of the laceration to his heart.

When the convict appeared before Justice Colin Williams, he was told that he had to serve 40 percent of the 35-year maximum sentence for manslaughter by reason of provocation.