Man gets 10 months for possession of drugs, gun and ammo, another fined over $20K

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A firearm, 17 bullets and 675 grams of cannabis has landed one man behind bars for 10 months.

Jamal Lewis of Cashew Hill was caught with the illegal items in his home on July 21 when the police executed a search warrant at his premises.

Officers went to the house at around 5:30am and found the drugs worth $6,750 in the house and 16 rounds of two different types of bullets in a container near a duck pen.

A further search led to the discovery of a Glock 17 9mm pistol with the serial number scratched off under the house.

His lawyer Michael Archibald told the court that Lewis found the bullets while building the pen but obtained the gun for his protection.

The father of two was then fined $13,500 for the cannabis and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment each for the gun and ammunition.

However, the sentences would run concurrently.

Another Cashew Hill resident and a relative of Lewis was also found with a large quantity of drugs and one bullet at his home.

Elijah Lewis was found with one bullet and 902 grams of marijuana on the same day.

At about 4:30am police went to his home with a search warrant and while searching the premises they found a transparent plastic bag along with a black shopping bag under a mattress in a bedroom, both of which contained the controlled drug.

They later found a bullet under the house.

The defendant was fined $20,000 for the drugs which were valued at $9,020.

He was fined a further $1,500 for the bullet.

Both men were sentenced by Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court.