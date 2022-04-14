Man found not guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from girlfriend

By Latrishka Thomas

A Clare Hall resident accused of stealing a large sum of money from his then girlfriend while they were living together has had his name cleared after a judge found him not guilty.

Alston Rodney was said to have stolen US$4,800 (EC$12,900) which his girlfriend was holding for her mother, the complainant in the matter.

The complainant reportedly owned a clothing store for which her daughter managed the finances. The daughter usually secured the cash from the business in a suitcase in her room, which she shared with the defendant.

The complainant was said to have converted Eastern Caribbean currency to US currency for the purpose of travelling.

She and her daughter counted the cash in April 2020 and it amounted to US$4,800.

Some time after that, Rodney was believed to have used a sharp object to cut holes at the top and bottom of the suitcase, through which he inserted his hand and stole the money before he moved out.

When the complainant and her daughter noticed that the cash was missing, they reported the matter to the police.

Rodney was subsequently charged with larceny but maintained his innocence.

And after a two-day trial in the High Court, Rodney was acquitted by Justice Ann-Marie Smith at the end of March.

“The elements have to be proved and, in this case, they have not been so proved,” the judge said in the written ruling.

She expounded saying, “Please be clear, I am not saying that the defendant didn’t steal the US currency from the suitcase.

“What I am saying is that, based upon the evidence presented, the Crown has not proved the guilt of Alston Rodney to make me sure, and so I am not satisfied that the Crown has discharged its burden in this matter.”