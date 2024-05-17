Man found dead near West Bus Station

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

A 44-year-old man was found dead on the wharf near the fisheries complex next to West Bus Station early yesterday morning.

The police later identified the deceased as Daniel Thomas.

A fisherman, who gave his name as Wayne, told Observer he had stumbled upon the body of his friend while he was on his way to work.

“This morning, I come up on the wharf to work and just see the body on the floor laying down. A friend of mine called the ambulance, but he [had] already passed,” he said.

He explained that he knew the deceased as a Dominican man named Ricky, who would do odd jobs around the wharf as a general handyman.

Wayne described him as a close friend, and told Observer that Thomas has a daughter in Dominica who plays for the national football team there, and also a sister here in Antigua.

He also said that Thomas had been acting strangely over the past few days, had been complaining of a toothache, and wasn’t eating properly.

“From since about Monday or Tuesday, he was saying he have a toothache. He wasn’t really eating or acting how he usually does. Even up to the day before yesterday all he wanted was water,” Wayne explained.

Meanwhile, due to Thomas being found lying in what appeared to be a pool of blood, the police are treating the matter as a suspicious death until a full investigation has been undertaken.