Man found dead in city pond

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The identity of an elderly man found floating in a pond early yesterday morning has been released by authorities.

According to a police statement, the body found near the Ministry of Agriculture at around 9am was that of Alpha Tonge of Urlings. He was believed to be in his early 70s.

The police also reported that foul play is not suspected.

A medical doctor pronounced him dead at 11.24 am and the body was taken to the Barnes Funeral Home.

Police spokesperson Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer that investigations are ongoing.

Since the news broke, dozens of social media users have expressed condolences to Tonge’s family and friends.