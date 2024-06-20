‘Man for All Sports’ – Former drag racing and horse racing boss passes

- Advertisement -

Former president of the Antigua and Barbuda Drag Racing Association (ABDRA), Jerome “Jerry” Roberts, also know as ‘Man for All Sports’ has died. Reports are that Roberts, who was also president of the Antigua Turf Club (ATC), passed sometime between Monday evening and early Tuesday after reportedly being ill for some time.

Roberts’ thoroughbred, Demolition Man, was the first horse to win the Antigua Triple Crown when it achieved the feat back in 2015. Roberts (right) is seen accepting the Governor General’s Trophy for the GG himself, Sir Rodney Williams, at the Cassada Gardens Race Track. The triple crown feat has not been repeated since.