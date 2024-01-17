Man fined US$3K for stealing diamond ring

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man has been fined US$3,000 for pilfering a diamond ring worth US$13,669 from a local jewellery store.

Anthony George, during yesterday’s High Court proceedings before Justice Tunde Bakre, confessed to larceny.

The incident occurred on September 11 last year at Diamonds International.

Pretending to be in search of an engagement ring, George engaged a sales representative who showcased various options to him.

Seizing an opportunity, George requested to photograph one of the rings he was examining.

With permission granted, he discreetly concealed the ring in his pants pocket.

While the sales representative was restoring the rings to their slots, a missing spot was noticed, prompting him to alert the manager who reviewed security footage.

An investigation revealed that George had stolen a white-gold Crown of Light ring.

Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at his residence, leading to the discovery of two jewellery boxes in the back seat of his car. One box contained earrings, while the other held the stolen ring.

George was apprehended, charged, and confessed to the crime during yesterday’s court session.

Although the stolen ring will be returned to the jewellery store, he has been ordered to pay a US$3,000 fine or face two months’ imprisonment.