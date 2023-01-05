Man fined for stealing rings from corpse

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A worker at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre now owes the state $2,500 for stealing rings off of a dead body.

On the morning of January 1, a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after reportedly having difficulty breathing and experiencing a tightness in her chest while walking in town with her daughter.

The morning after the woman’s demise, the doctor who reported her death noticed that the three rings the woman was initially wearing, were gone.

She therefore contacted the Criminal Investigations Department who observed the same and proceeded to investigate the matter.

Information received led the cops to a hospital orderly, Delmore Webson.

Wesbon denied stealing the rings but was somehow able to take the police to a bathroom in the emergency room where two of the silver rings were and then another area where a silver diamond ring was handed over.

The police then arrested the 50-year-old on suspicion of larceny and later charged him.

When the defendant appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on January 3, he however admitted to the crime and was fined $2500 — the total value of the three pieces of jewellery.

He could spend a year in prison if he fails to pay the money by the end of this month.