Man fined for beating friend

By Latrishka Thomas

A man has been ordered by High Court Judge Ann-Marie Smith to pay his friend $3,000 after he was convicted for beating him about his body in 2017.

Anthony Gonsalves pleaded guilty on March 13 to unlawful wounding of his friend of many years.

The incident occurred when the complainant became friends with the mother of Gonsalves’ child.

The woman reportedly became friends with the complainant in 2016 when she and the defendant were no longer together and they developed an intimate relationship which caused a rift between the two Guyanese men.

The complainant reported that on September 26 2017, the woman invited him to her home and while there she informed him that the defendant would be coming to bring something for their daughter so he had to leave.

On his way out, he said that he was greeted by the defendant at the door and they began to argue.

That argument then escalated into a fight, during which the defendant beat the complainant about his body with a baton.

The complainant, who was 24 years old at the time, said he escaped from the fight and sought refuge at a friend’s house nearby. However, when he got there, he realised he was bleeding from his head and could not move his shoulder, prompting an ambulance to be summoned.

According to the woman’s statement, she and the defendant had an “on and off” relationship and the defendant disapproved of her friendship with the complainant. She claimed that she met the complainant at the house waiting that night and asked him to leave but he still followed her inside.

The defendant, however, stated that he and the woman were still in a relationship at the time and she invited him over, but when he arrived the complainant was at the house claiming that he was in a relationship with the woman as well and that led to the skirmish.

On Wednesday Gonsalves, who was 37 years old at the time of the incident, was sentenced to pay the complainant $1,500 by July 31 and the other $1,500 by September 30.

Should he fail to pay the money on either occasion, he will spend four months in prison.