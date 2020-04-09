Man fined for attempting to smuggle noodles into prison

By Latrishka Thomas
A man who tried to smuggle noodles over the prison walls has been fined $200.
Kelson Andrew, of Golden Grove, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
He pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle half a case of noodles over the prison’s perimeter fence.
He was ordered to pay the money forthwith or spend two months behind bars.
Andrew was reportedly caught in the act by a senior police officer who was on patrol near Coronation Road.