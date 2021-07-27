Man fined 5K for possession of firearm and ammunition

By Latrishka Thomas

A couple from Ottos was charged with the possession of a firearm and one round of ammunition over the weekend.

According to the facts of the case, on July 23, as a result of information received, the police obtained a search warrant which they executed at round 5 am the next morning in the Ottos home of Dexter Caryline and Sharissa Glasgow.

While searching a bathroom, they found a white bucket in the shower. The officers removed the cover of the bucket and found a .38 mm revolver.

When asked about the weapon, Caryline said: “Well officer, ah find me find um nuh.”

The search progressed into a bedroom where one .38 ammunition was found on the floor of a closet.

Caryline again took responsibility saying, “Meh tek um outta the gun.”

When the couple appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday, Glasgow told the court that she was not guilty of the two gun-related charges against her, while Caroline admitted guilt for both charges.

The prosecution accepted the charges and offered no evidence against the female defendant.

Andrew O’Kola, who was Caryline’s Attorney, then lobbied for leniency on behalf of his client.

He indicated that the 33-year-old was just scared to return the gun and be penalised so instead he was waiting on a police friend to advise him.

The Jamaican born-man was then fined $5,000 for the firearm, but reprimanded and discharged for the bullet.

The father of two has to pay $2,500 by August 4 and the balance by the last working day in September.