Man fined $4K for receiving stolen dive gear

A Greenbay resident found guilty of receiving stolen goods was fined EC$4,000 at his sentencing hearing in the High Court yesterday.

Alvin Goodwin appeared before Justice Stanley John and must pay the fine by March 31 or he will face two years in prison.

The items were stolen during a burglary at the DiveCarib dive shop in English Harbour in May 2020.

Justice John took several factors into consideration while handing down the sentence including the fact the defendant had no previous convictions, the return of the stolen goods and Goodwin’s current pursuit of skills which will enhance his career.

In May 2020, Mauriceson Valentine and Dashaughn Richards were jointly charged with breaking and larceny of more than $30,000 worth of equipment from the scuba diving business.

Goodwin was also charged with receiving the stolen items.

The Dockyard Drive establishment owners offered a US$1,000 reward for information leading to the retrieval of the goods.

At the time, a police source told Observer that almost all the items had been recovered by officers investigating the incident.