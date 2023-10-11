Man fined $46K for gun, ammo and weed possession

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man was slapped with a massive fine yesterday after admitting to possessing a large quantity of drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

Terrence Williams Jr was found with four pounds of marijuana, a Taurus pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition on October 4.

Events unfolded when the 31-year-old was seen running, while carrying several bags, by police officers on mobile patrol near the East Bus Station.

A pursuit ensued, leading to Williams Jr being located in nearby bushes.

Subsequently, a search was conducted, revealing several plastic bags containing a plant-like material resembling cannabis.

Further inspection uncovered a brown shoulder bag containing a black firearm, cash and two mobile phones.

Upon closer examination, it was determined that the firearm had a matching magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

The confiscated drugs amounted to four pounds, with an estimated value of $10,000. Additionally, the money found in Williams Jr’s possession totalled $4,939.35.

On Monday, the defendant was brought before Magistrate Dexter Wason in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

These included the possession of drugs, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, and possession of both the firearm and the ammunition.

The court imposed a hefty fine of $30,000 for the marijuana possession and an additional $10,000 for the firearm possession.

Furthermore, Williams Jr was ordered to pay an extra $6,000 in relation to the ammunition charges.

He was represented by attorney Pete-Semaj McKnight.