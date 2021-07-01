Man fined $400 for trying to throw KFC over prison walls

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas



A Fort Road man has been fined $400 for trying to throw Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) over the walls of Her Majesty’s Prison.

Kelson Adrew was caught red-handed with the KFC box containing four biscuits and three portions of fries which he said was to “try help out me pardna”.

He was spotted by police by the Coronation Road penal institution but ran off.

An officer chased him and caught him in the vicinity of Community First Credit Union on Old Parham Road.

He was then taken to the Police Headquarters where he was asked to place a note on the fast-food box detailing its contents.

The 31-year-old appeared before St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday and told Magistrate Conliffe Clarke shamelessly that “me do um again and get catch again”.

The man is said to be a repeat offender as he was fined $200 for committing the same crime in the past.

Clarke, having seen the man’s prior convictions, fined him $100 less than the maximum fine.

He was ordered to pay by July 9 or spend six weeks behind bars.