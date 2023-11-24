Man fined $36K for possession of gun, bullets and marijuana

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 21-year-old man has been slapped with a cumulative fine of $36,000 for the possession of a firearm, ammunition, and cannabis.

On Wednesday, Otineo Thomas was charged with possession of a 40 calibre Smith and Wesson pistol, eight matching rounds of ammunition, possession of two pounds of cannabis, and possession with the intent to transfer.

In the early hours of November 21, a senior sergeant and CID officers executed a search warrant at Thomas’ residence in Clare Hall.

The police, having identified themselves and read the warrant, initiated the search in Thomas’s presence.

The search led to the discovery of a backpack containing five transparent bags of cannabis.

Further search uncovered the firearm, a 40 calibre Smith and Wesson pistol, with one bullet in its chamber and seven in a magazine.

When questioned, Thomas claimed to have found the gun but admitted ownership of the cannabis said to be worth $12,000.

The estimated value of the cannabis was contested during the legal proceedings.

While Thomas’s lawyer, Sherfield Bowen, argued that each gram should be valued at $10, the prosecution contended that the cannabis was of a high grade and likely imported.

In addition, Bowen claimed that Thomas sought advice on what to do with the items he found and was subsequently betrayed, asserting that he had no criminal intent.

Thomas was fined $19,000 for the intent to transfer the drug, but he was reprimanded and discharged for its simple possession.

Additional fines included $5,000 for the ammunition and $12,000 for the firearm.

Thomas is required to settle all fines by the end of August 2024.