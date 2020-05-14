Man fined $3,000 for beating his friend

On March 13 this year, Anthony Gonsalves pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding of his friend of many years.

The incident occurred when the complainant became friends with the mother of Gonsalves’ child.

They reportedly became friends in 2016, when she and the defendant were no longer together. After the relationship intimate, it caused a rift between the two Guyanese men.

The complainant reported that the woman invited him to her home on September 26, 2017, and while there, she informed him that the defendant will be coming to drop off something for their daughter, so he had to leave.

On his way out, he was greeted by the defendant at the door and they began to argue. That argument then erupted into a fight, where the defendant beat the complainant about his body with a baton.

The complainant said he escaped and sought refuge at a friend’s house nearby and when he got there, he realized he was bleeding from his head and could not move his shoulder. An ambulance was summoned thereafter.

The defendant, however, stated that he and the woman were still in a relationship at the time and she invited him over, but when he arrived, the complainant was at the house claiming he was in a relationship with the woman as well and that led to the brawl.

Yesterday, (Wednesday) Gonsalves, who was 37 years old at the time of the incident, was sentenced to pay $1,500 to the complainant by July 31 and the other $1,500 by September 30.

Should he fail to pay the fines on either occasion, he will spend four months in prison.