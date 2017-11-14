Man convicted, sentenced for unlawful possession of ammunition and drugs

New Story

A fine of $10,500 was imposed on Nickayal Blaize for unlawful possession of dozens of bullets and drugs with which he was caught at his Scott’s Hill home home in September.

The 31-year-old man was ordered to pay the sum right away or be imprisoned. OBSERVER media was unable to ascertain whether the fine was paid before the close of business at the court.

The fines were broken down into two parts: $5,000 for the possession of 89 rounds of .22 ammunition, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, four .38 rounds and one .380 round of ammunition.

He faces an alternative two-year jail sentence for that offence.

A fine of $5,500 or two years, to be served concurrently, was imposed for possession of 158.9 grammes of cannabis.

The sentence was handed down yesterday when Blaize was convicted before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

The Court heard that police officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department had searched his Scott’s Hill home on September 22 and found the illegal items there.