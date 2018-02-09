Man convicted on charges of stealing women’s bras

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 9, CMC – A magistrate has sentenced a 53-year-old man to four years in prison after he admitted stealing women’s underwear because “I wanted to lie on them”.

Magistrate Margaret Alert noted that Vincent Coutou had in the last 10 years recorded six convictions and had been charged 39 times during his lifetime.

The court heard that last Monday that the owner of the bras had washed her clothing and hung them on a line to dry. But when she returned she discovered six missing. The theft was captured on camera.

When he was arrested, Coutou confessed to the robbery, saying “Yes officer, I take she bra and them. I just wanted to lie down on them. It on the floor in my room.”

Coutou was charged with stealing the Bali bras together valued TT$2,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents), a TT$5,300 brush cutter, a brushing cutlass valued TT$120 and also a power washer costing TT$3,500. They were taken at different times from three people last Monday.

The magistrate said that the maximum sentence for the offences was five years in prison. Coutou was sent to jail for four years with hard labour on each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Coutou who denied the charge that he stole the power washer was denied bail. He will return to court on March 8.