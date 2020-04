A man collapsed at Hawksbill Hotel earlier today and subsequently died.

He was one of several people being quarantined at the resort who were discharged today.

A government statement said, “Unfortunately one gentleman, after being released, had to be rushed to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre. Despite resuscitative efforts he passed away. While in quarantine he did not develop any Covid-19 symptoms.”

Observer media will bring you more information as it becomes available.