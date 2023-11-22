Man charged with stealing 31 stoves, remanded to HMP

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who made off with a total of 31 stoves from a storage facility on Fort Road will be spending the Christmas season in His Majesty’s Prison.

Brodah Wan Lovv is alleged to have stolen and nine four-burner challenger stoves worth $11,655; 12 black prime stoves worth $19,425; six black 30-inch prime stoves valued at $20,970; and four Indurama stoves worth $7,996.

He is also accused of stealing two sets of car rims worth $3,295 and two car speakers valued at $795.

The combined value of the stolen items amounts to $64,133, rendering the offence indictable.

The items were stolen from a Fort Road storage facility belonging to the Gold Star Store located on Long Street and Corn Alley.

According to reports, on October 6, the complainant secured the storage facility by locking all containers and left for the night. Upon returning, it was discovered that the containers had been broken into, and a substantial number of items were missing.

Upon investigation, the police received information leading them to the residence of Wayne Tavernier, where one stove, allegedly part of the stolen items, was found. Tavernier was subsequently charged with receiving the item, valued at $3,000, and was granted station bail.

Reports suggest that Tavernier informed the police that he obtained the stove from the accused. On November 17 the defendant, Wan Lovv, was arrested and charged. During the court appearance on Monday, Tavernier’s bail was confirmed, while Wan Lovv was remanded to prison.

The committal hearing for the case is scheduled for February 5, 2024.