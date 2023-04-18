Man charged with shooting Carlisle Bay employees remanded to prison

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man accused of shooting two employees of the Carlisle Bay resort has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison for indictable gun-related offences.

Over the weekend, the police arrested and charged 24-year-old Frederick Henry of Golden Grove with attempted murder, shooting with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of four rounds of ammunition.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at the hotel in Old Road on April 11, where the defendant allegedly shot a male and a female employee at around 11.30pm.

According to reports, several shots were fired as 33-year-old Dane Anthony and 32-year-old Morrisa Henry were walking toward the gate at the end of their shifts.

The man was reportedly shot at least twice, while the female is said to have sustained about three bullet wounds to both of her arms and her side.

It is said that the male victim managed to get to the hotel lobby to summon help.

The victims were reportedly discharged from the Intensive Care Unit at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and are now in the Surgical Unit where they are showing positive signs of recovery.

Henry made his first appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday but Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel does not have jurisdiction to grant bail for such offences.

She therefore remanded the youngster who is represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.

The defendant will next appear before the court on July 12 for his committal hearing.