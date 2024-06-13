Man charged with careless driving to have his day in court in September

- Advertisement -

By Tahna Weston

A case of driving without due care and attention (careless driving) has been set for trial in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

On Tuesday June 11th, Ruel Ephraim made an appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason, who also presides over the Traffic Court.

It is alleged that on September 8, 2023, Ephraim was travelling in his motor vehicle on lower All Saints Road when he allegedly came into contact with a pedestrian.

The police allege that the defendant was driving from north to south on the said road, when upon reaching the vicinity of Sammy’s Supermarket he hit the complainant, Andre Lewis, who was walking from east to west.

After denying the charges, Ephraim was asked by the court to explain what happened.

He noted that while driving he heard something hit his car. Ephraim said Lewis bumped into his left fender and held onto part of the bonnet.

The defendant told the court he then applied his brakes and the victim fell to the ground.

According to him, as Lewis was about to get up a lady told him not to move or he won’t get anything (in terms of compensation).

However, Ephraim said that the ambulance later arrived on the scene and Lewis got up off of the ground and went onto the stretcher.

Because the two sides of the story differ so greatly, the magistrate wanted to hear from other witnesses as to what transpired on the day in question and taking into account Ephraim’s guilty plea.

The matter is due to come up for trial on September 4, four days before the anniversary of the incident.