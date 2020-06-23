Man charged in Deep Water Harbour drug bust remanded

Drugs seized at Deep Water Harbour last week. (Photos courtesy Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda)

By Latrishka Thomas

A Renfrew resident who has been charged in connection with over half a million dollars’ worth of drugs, has been remanded to the Her Majesty’s Prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Darien Anderson Isaac made his first appearance in court yesterday before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

September 10 was the date reserved for his committal hearing where the magistrate will decide if there is enough evidence to send the matter to the High Court.

On Friday, the police charged Isaac with the possession of 40 and a quarter pounds of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to transfer, being concerned in the supplying of cannabis and the importation of cannabis, and drug trafficking.

The contraband, worth with an estimated street value of EC $536,500, was seized in a counter-narcotics crackdown last week Wednesday at the Deep Water Harbour.

According to officers from the Police Narcotics and K-9 Departments and Customs, the cannabis was hidden inside a shipment of household appliances coming from Canada.