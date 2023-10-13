Man changes plea in robbery case, admits to firearm and ammunition charges

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Hakeem Jeffery, who faced accusations of robbing a Parham supermarket three years ago, has opted to amend his plea, changing his stance on some of the charges against him.

The charges initially brought against him in 2020 included aggravated robbery, robbery, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

During a court appearance on Monday, Jeffery pleaded not guilty to all four charges in front of Justice Tunde Barke, prompting preparations for an impending trial set for the following day.

However, on Tuesday, a change of heart led Jeffery to alter his pleas, specifically admitting to the firearm-related offences.

The prosecution decided to accept this change in plea and subsequently chose not to proceed with the robbery charges.

The allegations stemmed from an incident on May 8 2020, where Jeffery and another individual were accused of robbing the owner of Paulette’s Supermarket in Parham of $2,200.

It was initially claimed that Jeffery had committed the act while brandishing a revolver containing six rounds of ammunition.

Jeffery does not dispute having a loaded firearm on that particular day.

Sentencing for the firearm and ammunition charges is now scheduled for October 18.