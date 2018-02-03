Man caught with camouflage clothing charged

A young man who was caught with camouflage clothing resembling military wear has been charged. The accused is 26-year-old Kariba Charles of Kentish Road.

In a statement to the media yesterday, the police revealed that he was found with the clothing at Kentish Road and Ottos.

It is a crime to have or wear camouflage clothing in this country if you’re not a member of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

The Military Uniforms Act states that any person who commits this offence can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for one year.

Meanwhile, Casmore Cornwall, 30, of Kentish Road and Chang Lee Lewis, 41, of Cassada Gardens are charged with possession of 14.2 grammes of cannabis, intent to supply to others and intent to transfer. They are also accused of possession of seven cannabis plants and selling alcoholic beverages without a licence.

 
