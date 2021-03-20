Man Appeals For Safe Return Of Stolen Puppies

Spread the love













The owner of five American bull puppies is seeking the help of the public in locating his pups that were stolen from his yard earlier this week.

Elveris Edwards, of American Road, said he was notified by his neighbour at around 5pm Tuesday afternoon about two suspicious young men who were seen removing the pups from their pen located in the back of his yard.

On arrival home, Edwards said the 10-week-old pups worth between $6-8,000 per pup were gone and he immediately contacted the police who have since launched an investigation.

A seemingly distraught Edwards said the mother of the pups is not coping well and his family misses the pups dearly. He told Observer, “I am just begging whoever that took my pups to bring them back please.”

He has since posted the story on social media asking anyone who is approached to buy the pups to not do so and to contact the police. Edwards is also asking anyone who may have information on the pups’ whereabouts to contact him at 775-1735 so the pups can be returned safely.

The pups are a distinct brown and white colour and are due to have their third round of vaccinations on April 3.

Police Public Relations Officer Frankie Thomas confirms the matter is being investigated.