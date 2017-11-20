Man allegedly marked for death is now a suspect

The police have locked up the man who last week reported he was being sought by gunmen who allegedly went to his home asking for him.

That man is Michael Rose.

His aunt, Shazeda Crandon, told OBSERVER media yesterday, that the 21-year-old man is being

questioned because he allegedly threatened to harm one of the people he said he believed wanted to kill him.

She said that the unnamed individual told the police her nephew sent him a text message, saying he was going to shoot him and his friends.

Last week, Rose complained to OBSERVER media that when he went to report to police a threat on his life, the officers at St. John’s Police Station told him they had no vehicle to go to his house.

He had said that three men were reportedly at his house in Villa waiting for him, and one of them had a gun on display.

Crandon said that it was a day after the matter was made public that Rose was detained and up to yesterday he was still in custody.