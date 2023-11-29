Man admits to wounding woman and two children in 2020 attack

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man has pleaded guilty to attacking a woman and two children with a cutlass in 2020.

Jared Robinson, who was arraigned on Monday, pleaded guilty to charges related to injuring a then eight-year-old girl, her mother Tanisha Gregory, and his then 14-year-old cousin.

The incident unfolded on April 11 that year at a home in Swetes. While in the residence, Gregory heard a sound and went to investigate. To her shock, she found Robinson in the hallway approaching her with a shiny object in hand before attacking her.

During the confrontation, she raised her right hand and suffered a 7cm laceration, 1.5 cm deep.

The incident extended to the living room, where the two children were watching television.

The eight-year-old sustained an open depressed skull fracture accompanied by a 9cm laceration.

The 14-year-old received a 4cm laceration to her hand.

Additionally, the accused used the cutlass to damage the rear windshield of his cousin David Patrick’s car parked outside.

During the attack, Robinson claimed to be experiencing a psychotic episode, having recently smoked marijuana that he believed was laced.

He held the false belief that he and his son were under threat from family members.

A psychiatric report dated March 31 2022, by Dr Griffin Benjamin, indicated that Robinson was unfit to enter a plea and diagnosed him with schizophrenia and substance use disorder. The report recommended medication as part of his treatment.

He underwent treatment, and by July of this year, he was considered fit.

On Monday, Robinson appeared before Justice Tunde Bakre and pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of malicious damage.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 12.