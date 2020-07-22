Man admits to throwing ‘tea bush and food’ over prison wall

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A man has admitted to tossing items over the prison walls which, according to him, were tea bush and a container of vegetarian food.

Akeil Burnham was caught on Coronation Road on April 28 after throwing a bag of items over a wall.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with conveying with the intent that it should come in possession of a prisoner, possession of 45.5 grams of cannabis and beating a constable.

He pleaded not guilty to the two latter charges claiming that the drugs were not thrown over by him and that the officer in question charged him with battery because he fell and “say I have to pay for his uniform”.

The man, who appeared unrepresented yesterday in St John’s Magistrates’ Court, also claimed that he was hired by someone to throw the pre-packaged items over the wall.

The prosecution did not accept his not guilty pleas and Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh therefore set Burnham’s trial date for October 28.

The case was among those to come before the court on Monday.

Also appearing was Christian Hope, of Wireless Road, who was fined $4,000 for possession of 157.8 grams of cannabis.

On July 19, police executing a search warrant at Hope’s home found three bags of the controlled drug valued at $1,578.

The man was given until October 20 to pay off the fine or he will spend five months behind bars.