The Big Stories

Man admits to murder of Gray’s Farm resident

Deceased Keon Carr (left) and murder accused Akeem Henry (right) (File photos)

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Murder accused Akeem Henry will be sentenced for the offence next year after he admitted to killing Keon Carr in December 2019.

Henry, 27, made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court in late April 2020 after he was charged with the murder of Carr who was a resident of Christian Street, Gray’s Farm.

Carr, 34, was shot several times on December 27 2019 just moments after he visited his mother’s Christian Street home.

He was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to hospital that night.

Henry, of Greenbay, has been on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison since he made his first court appearance last year.

During his committal proceedings in court before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, the prosecution tendered around 10 pieces of evidence which they intended to use in the High Court if Henry had denied the allegation.

Yesterday, his lawyer Wendel Robinson requested for a probation report to be tendered before his sentencing.

Justice Colin Williams then ordered that that report should be served on counsel and the court on or before January 21 to facilitate sentencing on January 25.

