Man accused of wounding couple at Craft Market remanded to prison

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A tailor accused of wounding a couple in an altercation at the local Craft Market was remanded to prison pending further legal action.

Marc Antonio Copeland, a resident of Liberta, is accused of wounding Kobe Stevens with intent to murder him and unlawful wounding of Stevens’ partner, Keillia Mentor.

According to reports, on October 12, the engaged couple, accompanied by a friend, ventured to the Craft Market in search of materials for a photoshoot.

The 28-year-old defendant, a tailor with a booth at the complex, was present when the trio reached his stall.

Allegedly, the friend called out to the defendant, who subsequently turned toward them.

Accused Marc Antonio Copeland

Upon recognising the defendant as someone they had been in a dispute with on social media, the female complainant advised her friend to move away from his store.

However, before they could leave, the defendant reportedly exited his store, pushed Mentor and assaulted her with a cleaver knife concealed in a shopping bag.

Her partner, stationed at another booth, hurried over and implored Copeland to stop.

Instead, Copeland purportedly began attacking him as well. In their efforts to escape the situation, the couple sought assistance at a nearby bus station and requested transportation to the hospital.

Stevens reportedly suffered severe injuries; he was discharged from hospital yesterday. Mentor is said to have sustained a non-life-threatening head laceration during the confrontation for which she received treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Room before being discharged.

Copeland appeared before a magistrate yesterday and was denied bail.

He could however apply to the High Court to be temporarily released.

Until then he will remain in His Majesty’s Prison while he awaits his committal hearing set for January 15.