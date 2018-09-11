Man accused of threatening to kill former government minister

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sep 11, CMC – A 55-year-old man, charged with threatening to kill a former attorney general, has been released on US$10,000 bail.

Perry Smith was charged with two counts of making written threats to kill Michael Scott, MP for Sandys North, on or around August 10 and 19. He is also charged with possession of a knife in Sandys on September 8.

Police have also further charged him with stalking Scott between August 10 and September 8.

Smith did not have to enter a plea when he appeared in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday because the case must be heard in Supreme Court. The case was adjourned to October 1.

He was ordered to have no contact with Scott and must also report to Hamilton Police Station three days a week.

Scott is the second member of the ruling Progressive Labour Party (PLP) to face death threats.

Last month Jared Gordon, 28, of no fixed abode, appeared in court charged with sending death threats over a five-month period to Premier David Burt.

Gordon pleaded not guilty to sending Burt, who is also Minister of Finance, a series of messages between October 2 last year and March 28 this year to demand unwarranted items and cash.

He also denied two counts of sending threatening messages to Burt and is awaiting trial in Supreme Court.