Man accused of stealing sex toys and electronic devices to appear in High Court’s next assizes

By Latrishka Thomas

A man will be appearing before a High Court judge next year for allegedly breaking into and stealing a large number of items from two stores in Twist Mall.

It is alleged that 45-year-old Claude Joseph broke into the shopping complex located on Redcliffe Street on June 18 2022 and proceeded to Playtime Erotica and Adeyemi Mobile where he allegedly kicked down both doors and stole various items.

The sex store was reportedly secured by the owner before she left, but she was later contacted by the building manager and told that her business, located on the second floor of the mall, had been broken into.

It is said that when she arrived at the store, she immediately noticed that mannequins that she had left dressed in lingerie were on the floor unclothed.

A further look revealed that lingerie was not the only thing taken.

It is believed that Joseph also stole bathing suits, sex toys, sexual enhancement drugs, tongue rings and other body jewellery worth a total of $11,365.

It is alleged that the defendant did not end his crime spree there.

He also reportedly broke into Adeyemi Mobile and nabbed cellphones, screen protectors, laptops, and male and female clothing.

Those items were worth $28,806.

Yesterday, Joseph who is said to be of no fixed abode had both cases against him committed to the January assizes.

That means that anytime from January he will be called up to the High Court to answer to two counts of breaking, entering and larceny.