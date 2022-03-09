Man accused of stealing EC$13K from girlfriend to enter plea next week

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A Clare Hall resident accused of stealing US$4,800 (EC$12,900) from his then girlfriend while they were living together will be arraigned on Monday.

Alston Rodney is said to have stolen the cash which his girlfriend was holding for her mother, the complainant in the matter.

The complainant reportedly owned a clothing store for which her daughter managed the finances. The daughter usually secured the cash from the business in a suitcase in her room, which she shared with the defendant.

The complainant is said to have converted Eastern Caribbean currency to US currency for the purpose of travelling.

She and her daughter counted the cash in April 2020 and it amounted to US$4,800.

Some time after that Rodney is believed to have used a sharp object to cut holes at the top and bottom of the suitcase, through which he inserted his hand and stole the money before he moved out.

When the complainant and her daughter noticed that the cash was missing, they reported the matter to the police.

On May 17 2020, the defendant was seen driving in Potters Village and he was later apprehended and taken into custody.

Two days later, the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board was contacted, and they reportedly led police to a man in Potters to whom Rodney had allegedly paid some of the money for a vehicle.

He was subsequently charged with larceny.

On March 14, the Vincentian-born accused, who is also an Antiguan citizen, will have an opportunity to either admit his guilt or deny the charge.