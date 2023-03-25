Man accused of raping daughter pleads not guilty

- Advertisement -

A man who allegedly had sex with his minor daughter has denied charges levied against him.

It is said that the man had sex with his daughter on at least five occasions from the age of 9 to 15. The young girl reportedly got pregnant at the age of 15 as a result of the unlawful intercourse.

The accused was reportedly in his early 40s at the time.

Further reports state that the act came to light when the young girl took the defendant to court for child support.

The man who appeared before High Court Judge Ann-Marie Smith on Friday was unrepresented. He was, however, arraigned and he pleaded not guilty to all five counts of incest.

He will therefore be standing trial on May 2.