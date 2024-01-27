Man accused of murdering his girlfriend, a Customs Officer, to stand trial in July

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The man charged with the murder of Customs Officer Zorina Benjamin, whose life was tragically cut short over two years ago, may be standing trial on July 8.

The lifeless body of Zorina Benjamin, a mother of one, was discovered in her Golden Grove residence on November 22, 2021, bearing a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Shortly after her death, her partner, Delon Charlery, a national of St Lucia, found himself facing murder charges in connection with the incident.

Charlery has since been held in custody, having been remanded to prison following his initial court appearance.

Since then, Charlery had made several appearances in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke.

Subsequently, his case was committed to the High Court in November 2022.

In October last year, he was arraigned before Justice Ann-Marie Smith, and claimed that he did not kill his girlfriend.

He made another appearance in court yesterday where a tentative date for his trial was set.