25.2 C
St John's
Friday, 26 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesMan accused of murdering Customs officer Zorina Benjamin remanded to prison
The Big Stories

Man accused of murdering Customs officer Zorina Benjamin remanded to prison

0
0
Delon Charlery being escorted from St John’s Magistrates’ Court to prison yesterday (Photos by Makeida Antonio)

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The man accused of murdering mother-of-one Zorina Benjamin was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison following a court hearing in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning.

Senior Customs officer Benjamin was found dead in her Golden Grove home on Monday from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head.

Police held St Lucian-born Delon Charlery shortly after the discovery was made. He was formally charged on Wednesday.

Charlery’s defence attorney Wendel Robinson said that since bail on such a matter was outside of the jurisdiction of the court, there was nothing else to submit in the hearing.

Therefore, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke set the committal date for the murder accused for March 2 2022.

Previous articleState of emergency to end before Christmas, public health measures to remain in place
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

sixteen + 15 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!