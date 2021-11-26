Man accused of murdering Customs officer Zorina Benjamin remanded to prison

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The man accused of murdering mother-of-one Zorina Benjamin was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison following a court hearing in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning.

Senior Customs officer Benjamin was found dead in her Golden Grove home on Monday from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head.

Police held St Lucian-born Delon Charlery shortly after the discovery was made. He was formally charged on Wednesday.

Charlery’s defence attorney Wendel Robinson said that since bail on such a matter was outside of the jurisdiction of the court, there was nothing else to submit in the hearing.

Therefore, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke set the committal date for the murder accused for March 2 2022.