Man accused of killing personal trainer remanded to HMP

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Thirty-eight-year-old murder accused, Berle Adolphus Nathaniel Wallace Jr has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison after making his first court appearance on Friday at the St John’s Magistrate’s court.

The Villa man was charged on Thursday in connection with the alleged murder of personal trainer Christopher Smithers of Friars Hill Development.

According to reports, Smithers and Wallace Jr were involved in an altercation on St John’s Street at around 6:23 pm on Tuesday, during which Wallace Jr armed himself with a sharp object and stabbed Smithers.

Smithers was then rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) for emergency treatment, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at approximately 6:45 pm.

Wallace Jr’s committal hearing is May 12.

Since the news of his death, many of Smithers friends, Xtreme Fitness Gym mates and former trainees have paid their respects to the “charismatic” and “energetic” personal trainer.

One of those former trainees was the country’s first ever Paralympian Jamol Pilgrim who spoke to Observer media earlier this week.

“He was a super-friendly, charismatic individual, loaded with energy at any given point throughout the day. He motivated me to pursue my athletic goals 10 years ago, by providing the best meal plans for my body type and even supplied me with all the nutrients, vitamins and supplements out of his pocket.

“He dedicated his life to making sure everyone lived life on the edge with his quad-bikes and a crave for anything adrenaline packed. This definitely wasn’t how his peers thought he would leave. It is just unfortunate that his life was taken for what seems to be a meaningless disagreement; his energy will live on in us,” Pilgrim said.

Smithers is the country’s second homicide victim for 2022, following the shooting death of Clare Hall resident Allan Dowdie outside the Clare Hall Secondary School last month.