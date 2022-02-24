Man accused of killing Althea Henry committed to May assizes

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The Cashew Hill man charged with killing his partner and attempting to murder her son will appear in the High Court after May this year.

Linsome Boyd, 53, was charged in March 2021 with the murder of Passport Division worker, 47-year-old Althea Henry, and the attempted murder of her son, Tajma Francis, who was 21 at the time.

Henry’s body was discovered at her Cashew Hill home on the afternoon of June 20 last year with what appeared to be multiple wounds.

Her son was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his upper body and left eye, allegedly received during an altercation with the accused.

Jamaican-born Boyd appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday who declared that there is enough evidence against the defendant for him to either stand trial in the higher court or admit his guilt.

A prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions tendered the pieces of evidence that will feature prominently if the alleged domestic violence case goes to trial.

More than 10 witnesses could also take the stand.