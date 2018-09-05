Man accused of illegally selling rat poison

A 34-year-old man accused of illegally operating a pharmaceutical retail business in St. John’s was denied bail yesterday in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court and remanded to prison.

Juan Carlos Salazar Tolentino of the Dominican Republic was charged for operating a pharmacy without the appropriate licence.

The accused, whose immigration status was unknown at the time of his appearance yesterday, was sent to Her Majesty’s Prison until November 14.

Lawmen from the All Saints Police Station, Special Services Unit (SSU) and Drug Interceptors from the Ministry of Health, armed with a search warrant, raided his home on August 30 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The accused, who was present when lawmen arrived, consented to the search and while going through the home rodenticide was found.

The police report states that the rat poison was shown to the accused and he asked to whom it belongs and the businessman was further cautioned of his right to remain silent. He was allegedly told that he was suspected of selling the items without the valid licence and he reportedly admitted to the crime. The items were seized and the accused was taken into police custody.

The alleged offence occurred some time between April 30 and August 30 of this year at his Joseph Lane home.