Man, 45, dies in suspected suicide￼

- Advertisement -

A family has been left grieving the loss of a 45-year-old father suspected to have taken his own life.

Alston Furlong was found by his sister suspended from the roof of his bedroom in Parham by an electrical cord at around 6.30pm on Friday.

Relatives made several attempts to revive him but they were unsuccessful, according to reports.

Furlong – affectionately known as ‘Flirto’ – was last seen alive about an hour and a half earlier when he apparently brought his baby son to family members to look after.

A doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead at approximately 8.10pm.

Police say investigations continue.