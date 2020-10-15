Makeover seeks to lift the spirits of breast cancer survivors

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Three breast cancer survivors will be randomly selected and treated to a full makeover and an outfit during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The “Pink Ribbbon Make Over” is a collaboration between a beauty salon and spa — The Glam Lounge Antigua, and a clothing boutique — House of Pink, was launched on October 9

The campaign is also in memory of Jennet Sebastian, who lost her three-year battle with breast cancer in 2017. She was mother of Kimberly ‘Kiki’ Sebastian, one the hairstylists at the beauty salon.

These and many other Divine Creation products are used in the makeovers.

During an Observer AM interview on Wednesday, Glam Lounge Antigua’s CEO and makeup stylist, Daveile Payne-Abbott, spoke of the reason for the initiative.

Daveile Payne Abbott, CEO of the Glam Lounge Antigua.

“We are The Glam Lounge Antigua, but we wanted to humanize the business a bit and we want people to understand that it is more than just a spa, it’s more than just a place you can come and get pampered. We actually value things like cancer and we want to bring more awareness to those things. I understand that I, too, have clients that have been affected by breast cancer and I wanted to give back to them in some way. I feel like for so many reasons women are down during the time of treatment and even after they lose their hair and the self-confidence diminishes quite a bit and I want them to feel good about themselves,” Payne-Abbott said.

She shared that it has been a humbling experience since this initiative has begun, as they have already given one special lady a makeover.

Payne-Abbott who is also a makeup stylist and skin care specialist, said that due to the great feedback she has received thus far, they are looking to broadening the scope for other cancer survivors in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, Joanne Bird, the creator of Divine Creations, a local plant-based skin care line, spoke of the initiative in which she says has personal implications for her.

“The breast caner initiative is also important to me because I lost my mom five years ago. I understand from seeing firsthand exactly what the need for a little upliftment can do and how important it is. I did see my mom go through feeling very down, very despondent and something like this would have lifted her spirits, so I am really behind Daveile with this initiative,” Bird explained.

Bird’s products are also carried by The Glam Lounge and are in fact used during the makeovers. This she says is a proud feeling for her as it not only gives back to those survivors, but is also an opportunity for her work to be recognized locally, as some of her signature products infused with turmeric, charcoal, and cannabis, which have anti-aging and moisture retention properties and a boost for skincare.

Thus far, two spots have been filled for the makeovers, but one more is available. The three breast cancer survivors will each be treated to a makeover by The Glam Lounge Antigua and an outfit compliments House of Pink.

Persons who are breast cancer survivors or know of anyone who would have survived the illness can contact Daveile Payne-Abbott herself at 771-4229 or The Glam Lounge Antigua at 562-9644. They can also email them at [email protected] or message them on their Facebook and Instagram pages, The Glam Lounge Antigua.