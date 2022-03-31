23.6 C
St John's
Thursday, 31 March, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesMajor repairs underway on Valley Road
The Big Stories

Major repairs underway on Valley Road

0
0

Work is well underway resurfacing one of the country’s most heavily used highways linking the south-west of Antigua to the city.

Valley Road is a critical artery which runs from the fringes of Urlings all the way to West Bus Station in St John’s.

Government recently promised residents it would be transformed into a “brand new highway” as long-awaited road repairs continue across the island. Yesterday, single-lane traffic could be seen in effect.

The national road rehabilitation programme kicked off in 2017 assisted by a grant from the UK and financing by the Caribbean Development Bank. (Photo by Observer’s Gemma Handy)

Previous articleElectric vehicle set to power school in show of green energy potential
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

five × four =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021