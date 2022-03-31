Major repairs underway on Valley Road

Work is well underway resurfacing one of the country’s most heavily used highways linking the south-west of Antigua to the city.

Valley Road is a critical artery which runs from the fringes of Urlings all the way to West Bus Station in St John’s.

Government recently promised residents it would be transformed into a “brand new highway” as long-awaited road repairs continue across the island. Yesterday, single-lane traffic could be seen in effect.

The national road rehabilitation programme kicked off in 2017 assisted by a grant from the UK and financing by the Caribbean Development Bank. (Photo by Observer’s Gemma Handy)