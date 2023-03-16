Major project to improve marine management draws to a close

- Advertisement -

The National Parks Authority has successfully completed a US$80,000 project that saw significant advancements to its marine management work in Antigua and Barbuda.

Funding for the Enhancing Marine Ecosystem Management in the Nelson’s Dockyard National Park project was negotiated and secured through the Marine Ecosystems and Protected Area Trust (MEPA), which supports the protection, recovery and effective management of protected areas across the country, a release said.

The three-year project was brought to a formal close during an official ceremony in the Antigua Naval Dockyard on March 7. The ceremony was attended by a number of community stakeholders and officials including Governor General’s Deputy Sir Clare Roberts.

“The MEPA Trust was basically set up to support environmental initiatives through grant making, project and programme implementation as well as to be a sustainable finance mechanism to support marine protected areas.

“We are very pleased to have the National Parks Authority as one of our pilot grants,” Chief Executive Officer of the MEPA Trust Sasha Middleton told the ceremony.

One of the major successes was the operationalising of a marine vessel, purchased under a separate project through the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN). The vessel, Acropora, was operationalised under MEPA through the purchase of a boat trailer, GPS equipment, marine radio, safety equipment and buoys.

Creative artists Emile Hill (far right) and Leudis Gittings (in striped shirt) lead tour of 3D diorama in the Nelson’s Dockyard museum. Joining the tour were officials, stakeholders and the Governor General’s Deputy Sir Clare Roberts. CEO of the Marine Area and Protected Area Trust Sasha Middleton addressing the closing ceremony of the MEPA-funded Enhancing Marine Ecosystem Management project in the National Park. The National Parks’ Marine Ecologist Ruleo Camacho shares details of the benefits of the project to the marine ecosystem of the National Park. (Photos courtesy National Parks Authority)

The grant also significantly boosted research and monitoring activities throughout the park’s expansive marine area.

Other activities included the collection of key data, the introduction of marine biodiversity monitoring activities, conducting stakeholder outreach workshops and the installation of No-Prop zones, which prohibit propeller-driven boats from moving through certain areas of the coastline.

The No-Prop zones at Galleon Beach and Pigeon Point have been created for the protection of the local community and safe vessel operation.

The project has also supported the National Parks Authority in its efforts to increase capacity and equip it with a better understanding of the marine ecosystem in the area.

The closing ceremony featured the unveiling of a 3D diorama that showcases the unique vibrancy, diversity and interconnectivity of the rich cultural heritage and environmental assets of the park.

Conceptualised by team members of the National Park, it was built and designed by artist Emile Hill and Leudis Gittings.

“We now have an amazing 3D model of the National Park, where you can see the ecological resources, the cultural resources and the entire boundaries of the park. So I wish to thank MEPA and the Caribbean Diversity Fund (CDF) because without their support we wouldn’t be able to display this amazing visual of the park,” noted Ruleo Camacho, Marine Ecologist within the Environment Unit of the NPA.

The ongoing data collection work will ultimately help in creating a report on the status of the marine and coastal environment in the National Park. This process brings Antigua and Barbuda much closer to meeting its commitment under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The National Parks Authority also continues to seek ways to improve its ability to meet its legal mandate of protecting and managing the ecological and natural resources within its boundaries.

A marine spatial plan is in the works and will support these overarching goals in making sure the park’s marine resources remain safe and accessible for all.