Major magnitude 7.1 earthquake – Haiti Region

A very strong quake hit the department of Nippes in western Haiti minutes ago, at 8.29 pm local time.

https://www.volcanodiscovery.com says preliminary calculations indicate a magnitude of 7.3 and an earthquake depth of 10 km under the epicenter approx. 30 km NE of Les Cayes and 100 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince.



Heavy ground shaking can be expected in the western peninsula, and serious damage to structurally weak buildings and other infrastructure is likely to occur.

No tsunami is expected to have been triggered by this quake, as it occurred below land.

The quake was felt all over Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.