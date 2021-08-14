Major magnitude 7.1 earthquake – Haiti Region

29.9 C
St John's
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
The United States Geological Survey says a magnitude 7 earthquake has been recorded 12 km NE of Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti

A very strong quake hit the department of Nippes in western Haiti minutes ago, at 8.29 pm local time.

https://www.volcanodiscovery.com says preliminary calculations indicate a magnitude of 7.3 and an earthquake depth of 10 km under the epicenter approx. 30 km NE of Les Cayes and 100 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince.


Heavy ground shaking can be expected in the western peninsula, and serious damage to structurally weak buildings and other infrastructure is likely to occur.

No tsunami is expected to have been triggered by this quake, as it occurred below land.

The quake was felt all over Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

