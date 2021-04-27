Major Covid-19 testing exercise conducted at Her Majesty’s Prison

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

Around 50 percent of the inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) and a number of prison officers were tested for the Covid-19 virus during a major testing operation conducted by health authorities over the weekend.

Acting Superintendent of Prisons Jermaine Anthony said the exercise forms part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus at the penal institution.

Over the past few weeks, a number of inmates have tested positive for the virus and had to be transferred to an off-site location for isolation, a number of correction officers were also hospitalised or sent home to isolate after testing positive.

“For the majority, the retesting was quite welcomed but again, we still had those who are still a bit hesitant and we are now trying to determine why they are reluctant. We suspect it may have to do with the lack of education,” Anthony said.

He said they will be engaging the services of an expert who will be able to sensitize the inmates about the importance of being fully aware of their Covid-19 status and of taking the vaccine that provides some protection against the virus.

So far, 37 prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 28 of them have recovered. To date, nine positive inmates remain in insolation.

Anthony also revealed that the results of six inmates, who were recently remanded to HMP, are still pending, and these inmates will remain in quarantine until their results are known.