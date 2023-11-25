Major cannabis seizure at Deep-Water Harbour valued at $316,000

- Advertisement -

In a joint effort between the Narcotics Department and the Customs Enforcement Unit, a significant drug interdiction operation unfolded at Deep-Water Harbour on Thursday around 10:30 a.m.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of cannabis, totalling thirty-nine and a half (39.5) pounds. The estimated street value of the seized cannabis is $316,000.

At present, the confiscated substance is undergoing a detailed investigation to uncover additional information about its origin and intended destination.

As of the latest update, no arrests have been made in connection with the operation.

However, ongoing investigations are actively in progress, reflecting the authorities’ commitment to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding this substantial cannabis seizure.

Further updates are anticipated as the investigation unfolds.